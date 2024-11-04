Warm start to the week with a few showers

Jacksonville, Fla. — A warm start to November. Highs today will rise into the low 80′s.

The First Alert Weather team says we can expect a few showers today, and an isolated shower is possible for Election Day.

Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph.

Chances of rain increase later this week, perhaps partly due to the tropics.



TROPICS :

Tropical Storm Patty is headed to Portugal & weakening

A disturbance in the Caribbean is organizing & forecast to move to the Gulf as a named storm

This system is expected to become Rafael and then a hurricane on Wednesday

Conditions in the Gulf will be a bit hostile and should weaken this system

The current forecast track keeps it west of Florida

Any impacts locally would be very fringe – an uptick in rain would be the only thing & onshore winds just won’t go away

There may be another system that develops behind what should be Rafael near the Bahamas

Early indications keep that one away from Florida too

Next name after Rafael is Sara

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, a few showers. HIGH: 83 (Record: 87 – 2003)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Coastal shower. LOW: 66

ELECTION DAY: Partly cloudy, very warm & breezy, isolated shower. 66/84 (Record: 87 – 2003)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, increasing showers. 71/82

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. 72/81

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. 71/80

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 68/81

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 67/80

