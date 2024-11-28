Warm Thanksgiving before some of the coldest air of the season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanksgiving Day looks great with warm temps and a few clouds.

We may have an isolated shower midday near the FL/GA border and I-10.

Temps warm into the upper 70s and low 80s for daytime highs.

A line of showers and embedded lightning moves into SE GA this evening/tonight.

That line of rain moves in with a cold front, which moves through the area overnight

Black Friday will see temps almost 20 degrees cooler and falling through the day.

There will be a few showers midday Black Friday as well, but the rain looks light with little accumulation.

Skies sunny up this weekend, but it will be chilly – morning lows in the 40s and highs only in the 60s.

We track the coldest air of the season next week, including a few mornings in the 30s.

The threat for frost inland returns as well.

Tropics:

Nada. Hurricane season ends Saturday.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Breezy. Evening Showers in SE GA. High: 81.

TONIGHT: A Few Showers, Mostly Cloudy. Low: 58.

BLACK FRIDAY: Cloudy w/Light Rain. Much Cooler. 58/63

SAT: Partly Sunny & Cool. 40/63

SUN: Partly Cloudy. 40/64

MON: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Cool. 35/59

TUE: Mostly Sunny & Cool. 35/59

WED: Mostly Sunny. 36/65

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.