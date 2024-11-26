Warm weather before a post-Thanksgiving cool down

Jacksonville, Fla. — We can expect above-average temperatures through Thanksgiving Day.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, and lows will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Any rain will remain sparse with a few sprinkles tonight over Southeast Georgia ahead of a weakening cold front.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A stronger cold front arrives late Thursday night into Friday, with a few light showers.

Thanksgiving Day will be dry. Showers aren’t expected until later in the evening and overnight.

Friday will be much cooler with highs in the 60s.

Read: Sailors return to Naval Station Mayport just in time for Thanksgiving

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a brief sprinkle for SE Ga. Low: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, some fog. Low: 58

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 81

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. High: 66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 64

MONDAY: Partly sunny/breezy/cool. High: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & breezy/cool. High: 59

Read: Dec. 6: Donate to the Action News Jax Family Focus Holiday Toy Drive for Wolfson Children’s Hospital

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.