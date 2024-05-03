A warm weekend with a few showers and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few showers and storms this weekend while temperatures will be warm.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the weekend will be warm with highs in the 80s each day and lows expected to be in the 60s.

An upper level disturbance and the sea breeze will help trigger a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with coverage from a third to half of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Buresh says that a quarter or less of rain amounts can be expected for Sunday afternoon.

“So, there will be long parts of the weekend that will be dry but keep an eye to the sky for a shower or storm, especially between 3 and 9 p.m.,” Buresh said.

Temperatures will turn hotter next week with most days above 90 degrees.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates throughout the day.

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with temps. in the 80s & a few isolated showers trying to pop.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 65

SATURDAY: Party sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 88

SATURDAY NIGHT: An evening shower/storm then clearing. Low: 65

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. High: 87

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower/storm. High: 89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny/hot. High: 92

THURSDAY: Partly sunny/hot. High: 93

FRIDAY: Partly sunny/hot. High: 94

