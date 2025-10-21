Warning expands further for possibly contaminated frozen shrimp

Jacksonville, Fla. — Aquastar of Seattle, Washington is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of frozen shrimp imported from Indonesia because they may have been prepared, packed, or held under conditions whereby they may have become exposed to very low levels of cesium-137 (Cs-137).

The recall applies to band names Best Yet, Waterfront Bistro, AquaStar, and Publix. None of the listed product ever tested positive for Cs-137.

No illnesses have been reported to date and this recall is only being issued out of a preponderance of caution. The recall started when Southwind Foods out of California voluntarily recalled a limited number of frozen shrimp on August 21st this year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration detected Cs-137 in a single shipment of imported frozen shrimp from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati that did not enter U.S. commerce. The level of Cs-137 detected in the detained shipment was approximately 68 Bq/kg, which is below FDA’s Derived Intervention Level for Cs-137 of 1200 Bq/kg. At this level, the product would not pose an acute hazard to consumers. Avoiding products like the shipment FDA tested with similar levels of Cs-137 is a measure intended to reduce exposure to low-level radiation that could have health impacts with continued exposure over a long period of time.

The primary health effect of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure (e.g., through consumption of contaminated food or water over time) is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.

Consumers who have purchased affected shrimp should not consume the product and should dispose of or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Distributors and retailers should dispose of the product and should not sell or serve it. If you believe you have been exposed to elevated levels of cesium, talk to your healthcare provider.

Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of Cs-137 are widespread in the environment and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination.

