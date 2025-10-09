Watch: Crews remove Iconic Peg Leg Pete statue from Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Fernandina Beach removed the “Peg Leg Pete” statue from downtown Thursday morning. The iconic statue has called Centre Street home for nearly 50 years.

The removal marks the beginning of his relocation to the Amelia Island Museum of History.

Read: Fernandina Beach investigating possible human remains inside downtown pirate statue

The decision to move “Peg Leg Pete” comes as the city seeks to preserve the statue, which has been deteriorating over time. The Fernandina Beach Pirates Club is collaborating with the city to ensure the statue’s preservation.

“Peg Leg Pete” has been a notable figure in Fernandina Beach, but concerns about the condition of the wooden statue has prompted the city to take action.

The statue is set to be preserved at the Amelia Island Museum of History, where it will be maintained for future generations to appreciate.

The timeline for the relocation to the museum has not been detailed, but the involvement of the Fernandina Beach Pirates Club highlights the community’s commitment to preserving local history.

