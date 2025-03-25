Local

Watch: Humpback whale approaches paddle boarder at Jacksonville Beach

Giant humpback whale approaches paddle boarder near Jacksonville Beach pier The whale was spotted Sunday, March 23, 2025 off the Jacksonville Beach pier. (Video by Tori Keller)

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — This video was shared with us of a humpback whale near a paddle boarder off the Jacksonville Beach Pier Sunday morning. Thanks for sharing the video, Tori Keller.

Share your photos and video with us by clicking here!

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!