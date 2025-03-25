Watch: Humpback whale approaches paddle boarder at Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — This video was shared with us of a humpback whale near a paddle boarder off the Jacksonville Beach Pier Sunday morning. Thanks for sharing the video, Tori Keller.

Share your photos and video with us by clicking here!

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.