WATCH: Jacksonville Chief Petty Officer surprises his 4th-grade son at school for final homecoming

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a heartwarming surprise for a Jacksonville 4th grader, Dustin, and a very special final welcome home for one local family.

Chief Petty Officer, Patrick Fowler, gave his son the surprise of a lifetime, on Wednesday. He got in late Tuesday night after a five-month deployment.

“This means that he [Fowler] won’t have to leave anymore and we can just hang out a lot more often,” Dustin said.

His father surprised him right before school dismissal at the Bolles school.

The Aviation Electronics Chief Petty Officer finished his seventh and final deployment. He will retire next February.

