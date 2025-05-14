Watch: Jacksonville Zoo giving an inside look at wreathed hornbill couple as they start a family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is giving a chance to watch a new family unfold through a live stream.

The Zoo’s wreathed hornbill couple named Humphrey and Bacall have built a nest as they prepare to raise a family.

The nest has a narrow entrance. Once Bacall lays eggs, she’ll stay inside for about three-and-a-half months while Humphrey brings her food.

You can watch the whole process unfold on the zoo’s live stream by clicking here.

