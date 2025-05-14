Local

Watch: Jacksonville Zoo giving an inside look at wreathed hornbill couple as they start a family

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Humphrey and Bacall at the Jacksonville Zoo
Humphrey and Bacall at the Jacksonville Zoo Humphrey and Bacall at the Jacksonville Zoo (Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is giving a chance to watch a new family unfold through a live stream.

The Zoo’s wreathed hornbill couple named Humphrey and Bacall have built a nest as they prepare to raise a family.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The nest has a narrow entrance. Once Bacall lays eggs, she’ll stay inside for about three-and-a-half months while Humphrey brings her food.

You can watch the whole process unfold on the zoo’s live stream by clicking here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!