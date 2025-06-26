Local

WATCH LIVE: Axiom-4 astronauts aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon dock with International Space Station

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Axiom 4 crew successfully launches from Florida to International Space Station
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

WATCH LIVE: The Ax-4 crew is set arrive between 6:18 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Thursday to dock at the International Space Station to begin their 14 day mission on board the orbiting laboratory.

This mission will send 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The satellites will continue to grow Starlink’s global internet network.

The crew of four astronauts blasted off from Kennedy Space Center at 2:31 a.m. Wednesday.

SEE BELOW TO WATCH LIVE:

SpaceX set for AX-4 crewed launch to International Space Station

