SpaceX crew prepare to return to Earth following 18 days aboard International Space Station | WATCH

Axiom-4 astronauts are suited up in preparation for their return to Earth on Monday after 18 days aboard the International Space Station.

The crew exited the ISS and entered the the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and the hatch was closed at 4:55 a.m.

The spacecraft is scheduled to undock at 7:05 a.m.

Crew members are Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, and HUNOR (Hungarian to Orbit) astronaut Tibor Kapu of Hungary

