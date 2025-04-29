WATCH: Man catches crashes, near misses on video at Avondale intersection near his home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nicolas Iannucci said he’s seen crash after crash since he’s lived in his Avondale neighborhood.

Ianuucci said speeding drivers and blind spots that obstruct the view of oncoming traffic are to blame for issues at Herschel and Dancy streets.

Since he bought security cameras, he said he has been documenting the serious car crashes and near misses to take that evidence to the city.

He said he is asking for more traffic-calming measures, like crosswalks, speed cushions, a four-way stop, or a fully functional traffic light.

Iannucci said he sent a 12-page letter to Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan. Read the full letter below:

He received a response that told him to reach out to JSO for traffic concerns and call the city’s call center for traffic-calming measures.

Response from Mayor Donna Deegan's office about traffic calming Response from Mayor Donna Deegan's office about traffic calming

Iannucci said that isn’t enough.

Action News Jax took Iannucci’s concerns to his district representative.

Jacksonville City Councilman Jimmy Peluso represents the Avondale community and said he has been made aware of the problematic intersection.

In a statement sent from his office, Peluso said he will work to fund whatever solution traffic engineers develop to address the problems. You can read that full statement below:

“Council Member Peluso has instructed Traffic Engineering to review this intersection specifically to improve sightlines to reduce crashes. We will be installing a crosswalk with additional lighting at the Herschel and Van Wert which we fully expect will slow traffic down in this area. This crosswalk will be a small stretch away from this exact intersection. I can send the renderings if that would be helpful!

“Council Member Peluso will work to fund the solutions the Traffic Engineers develop to make the Herschel and Dancy intersection safer.”

For people like Iannucci who live on Herschel and Dancy, though, they are hoping that change comes soon before more serious crashes happen.

