WATCH: Tree breaks, falls into community pool area as tornado hits Bartram Park neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Intense video shows the moments a tornado took out part of a tree in a Bartram Park neighborhood. The First Alert Weather Team confirmed wind gusts were upwards of 80 mph when the tornado touched down, and security video given to Action News Jax shows the force as it impacted the Greenbrier subdivision.

Two separate videos show the strong winds and rain, one showing the tree falling into the community pool and the other showing fences being moved back and forth.

“It was crazy, you could hear it, you could feel the garage door shaking so we hunkered down in the bathroom for a little while,” neighbor Kelly Stephenson said.

Its wrath damaged several trees. Some of them fell onto homes, driveways, and cars, with neighbors Stephenson and her two young kids on edge.

“It got really windy and scared the living daylights out of them, they were hysterical and at that point I was like, okay I need to do something so we ran to the back and hunkered down,” she said.

The aftermath of debris could be seen throughout the neighborhood and cleaned up from Arja Begic’s driveway.

“Looks like it broke in half, just literally on the driveway,” she said.

This strength of wind was something she wasn’t used to hearing.

“I hear this whooshing noise and I’m like, that’s not regular wind and I look out my back window and I see this like, big swinging wind,” she said. “It was a lot and I kind of freaked out so I ran to my downstairs bathroom.”

For Stephenson, she said a tornado is something she’s never experienced before.

“We’re super fortunate it didn’t do as much damage as it could have done,” she said.

The National Weather Service confirmed this was an EF0 tornado, and neighbors Action News Jax spoke with said it’s scary to think it did this much damage being that low on the scale.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, is used to assign a tornado a rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage. Tornadoes that are rated EF-0 have 3 Second Gusts that have winds of 65-85 mph.

The NWS shared the following notes about the tornado:

“The tornado touched down just west of Bartram Park around 4:08 pm, north of Arching Branch Circle, and tracked quickly to the ENE across Woody Vine Drive and Roundleaf Drive before dissipating across a wooded area just west of I-95 around 4:10 pm. There was some minor structure damage to gutters and window screens, but the majority of damage included snapped trees and large limbs blown down. There were some trees (that) were blown down and uprooted, indicative of a descending rear flank downdraft.”

