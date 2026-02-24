Water shortage extended, more local counties included

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns River Water Management District expanded its “moderate water shortage” on Monday to include five additional counties.

The expansion includes Nassau, Clay, St. Johns, Flagler and Putnam counties due to ongoing limited rainfall and declining water levels.

We told you on Feb. 5 when a water shortage was declared in Duval, Alachua, Baker, Bradford and Marion counties.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Under the declaration, the district prohibits wasteful and unnecessary water use. This applies to all sectors, including public supply, commercial, industrial, agricultural, landscape and recreational uses.

The U.S. Drought Monitor currently classifies the entire region as being in an extreme drought. The district expanded the shortage order after evaluating groundwater levels, river flows and current drought conditions across northeast Florida.

Additional restrictions could come if conditions continue to deteriorate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.