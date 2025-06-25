‘Water under the bridge’: New Council President highlights strategies for working with the mayor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting next week, Council Vice President Kevin Carrico (R-District 14) will officially drop the word “Vice” from his title and take the helm, leading his 18 colleagues over the next year.

“I got elected in 2020 and never would have thought that this quickly I’d rise in the ranks of leadership,” said Carrico.

Carrico, who works closely with the Boys and Girls Club, has put advancing youth programming in the city at the top of his priority list.

“So, I’m gonna put a special committee together on youth programming and youth empowerment,” said Carrico.

Also on his radar, workforce and downtown development.

“You know, we want to be a world-class city. We were just ranked the most boring city in the country. What a slap in the face, but there’s a little truth behind that article,” said Carrico.

“I think this is the best city to live in, but I don’t see a lot of my friends and family members from abroad thinking about Jacksonville as a fun destination location, as a place to bring your convention or bring your family on vacation. I think we have all the bones around to make that happen, and it starts with downtown.”

Unlike current Council President Randy White, Carrico has found himself at odds with Mayor Donna Deegan’s Administration in more public ways.

A week before the start of his term, the mayor vetoed an immigration bill he’d co-sponsored and sent this message to council members.

“We stand at a pivotal moment in this city. How we choose to govern will dictate who we will become in the coming days, months, and years,” said Deegan during her Tuesday press conference.

While some members have called for continuing the fight over the immigration bill by inserting it into the budget, Carrico has not endorsed this idea.

As far as working with the mayor, Carrico said he’s ready to move forward with a clean slate.

“Water under the bridge. And putting Jacksonville forward and putting Jacksonville first is going to be what we’re gonna have to focus on. We’re gonna have to,” said Carrico.

Carrico’s installation ceremony is set to be held on Thursday, but his one-year term doesn’t officially begin until July 1st.

