Water main break, no service in East Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. — A main water line break has interrupted service for anyone in East Palatka.

On Monday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office alerted the issue just after 3:20 p.m..

“A main waterline has broke causing an outage for anyone on the East Palatka water station,” PCSO said. “At this time crews are working to repair the pipe and restore service.”

The county has said that once the pipe is repaired a boil notice will take place for those affected.

Updates will follow as we receive more information.

