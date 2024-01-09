'We are serious:' City of Jacksonville looks to create funding to help bring sporting events to city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One-and-a-half million dollars is being proposed to enhance sports tourism in the City of Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

If passed by city council members on Tuesday, Council President Ron Salem is hopeful this could be the start of big sporting events coming to the Bold City.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Salem said this is needed since the city abolished this idea about 15 years ago… he even says this could help bring things like NCAA basketball tournaments back to Jacksonville.

Salem, said when he became council president this was a major goal of his

“Was to try to re-establish a sports authority. We’re not sure what we are going to call it,” Salem said.

Salem said the idea, that’s on this bill, has one major objective.

“To go after NCAA, and other major sports events and bring them to Jacksonville.”

Read: Man arrested in December shooting in Avenues Mall parking lot, Jacksonville police say

Salem said they’ve moved the $1.5 million out of the Tourist Development Council over to Visit Jacksonville, which will be a placeholder until a formal board is officially created.

These dollars will help with things like travel and other expenses for those on the board.

“There may be fees to apply for events. There may be travel required to get people to the NCAA quarterly national meetings,” Salem said.

Salem adds they have several people they are looking for to serve on the board.

“Set up a board of seven to nine people. I’ll have some appointments. The Mayor will have some appointment,” Salem said.

He believes this idea, will put Jacksonville back on the map for major sporting events that would draw more sports-minded visitors to the city.

Read: In preparation for severe weather, tips for submitting insurance claims if damage occurs

“That was sort of a dollar amount that I thought we be appropriate to show people we are serious,” Salem said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This bill will go before the council tomorrow. Action News Jax will let you know if it’s approved or not.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.