“We have prepared”: JEA says it’s ready for Arctic freeze

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Florida braces for a historic Arctic Freeze, JEA wants you to know that it is prepared, too.

“Our fuel is in place and ready to go. And we will be there to deliver power to our customers,” JEA Spokesperson Karen McAllister said.

Our first alert weather team says ‘feels like temperatures’ are going to be in the single digits this weekend, and the frigid temperatures will carry on through early next week. McAllister says JEA is expecting an increase in power usage.

“Certainly there’s going to be high demand with all of our customers running their heating systems throughout the weekend,” McAllister said. “But like I said, we have prepared for this throughout the week.”

As for whether the utility is expecting power outages, McAllister says it depends on the wind.

“If we have really high winds that can cause branches to fall on power lines,” McAllister said. “We have extra crews on standby in the event of outages.”

If you do experience a power outage, JEA says you can report it on JEA’s website. Or through the JEA mobile app.

