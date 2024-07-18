‘We just heard gunshots:’ Suspect in hospital after JSO officer shoots in self-defense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A wanted man out of Lake County, Florida is in the hospital tonight after he pulled a gun on a JSO officer.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at around 6:30 p.m., an officer found a vehicle that matched the description of a wanted man in Florida. It was near the Circle K off Blanding Blvd. near Argyle Forest Blvd.

Travis and his fiancé say they were in the area when they heard several rounds of gunfire.

“All of a sudden, we just heard gunshots,” Travis said. “I looked right at her and said we’ve gotta go, we’ve gotta go.”

Travis said they were sitting in the Burlington parking lot when he saw the police presence increase by the minute.

“It started as four, then went to five, and then eight, and then to 10, 11, 12,” Travis said.

Police say the suspect, 37-year-old Brenton Paquin, committed two armed robberies in Lake County near Orlando, and he’s a person of interest in murder out of Vermont.

JSO said Paquin advanced towards the officer with a gun, and that’s when the officer fired his weapon.

Sheriff T.K. Waters and Chief Alan Parker provided details of an officer involved shooting that occurred earlier in the 8400 block of Blanding Blvd. The suspect was transported to an area hospital, and no officers were injured.



Suspect: Brenton A. Paquin (white/male, 37)

Sheriff T.K. Waters said his officer did what he was trained to do.

“We’re very fortunate tonight that we’re not dealing tonight with a critically injured police officer, but we’re dealing with a critically injured bad guy and that’s what he is,” Sheriff Waters said. “So don’t come to Jacksonville, don’t do it here. We just don’t put it up with that stuff.”

JSO said Paquin suffered serious injuries to his chest but is stable after surgery.

“It’s sad, but it’s just part of normal life nowadays,” Jacksonville resident Chris Marshall said.

Travis says he’s heard gunshots in this area before, but this shooting rocked him.

“It’s nothing for me to hear gunshots, but that close is too close for comfort,” Travis said.

No one else was injured.

This is the 4th officer-involved shooting with JSO this year.

