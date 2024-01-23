'We need jobs:' JAXPORT board approves agreement to expand operations at Talleyrand Marine Terminal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday, the JAXPORT board approved a public-private partnership to expand operations at the Talleyrand Marine Terminal.

Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger looked into what this means for the people of Jacksonville.

JAXPORT CEO, Eric Green said this agreement will create more jobs.

“Anytime you have something of this magnitude it’s about jobs,” Green said. “We need jobs, we need jobs here.”

JAXPORT board members voted to approve the 30-year agreement, and this is a decision to position the port for future growth.

Under the agreement, Enstructure, a leading U.S. marine terminal and logistics company has a $136 million lease with JAXPORT.

Enstructure will develop 79-acres of the Terminal starting in 2025, when Southeast Toyota relocates to Blount Island.

Those 79 acres will be developed to move multiple cargo types, including breakbulk, dry bulk, vehicles, and containers.

The company will also have to add on-terminal warehousing at Talleyrand.

“We have today a big pulp and paper business, we will continue to expand that business and we will look at other cargo that comes through the Jacksonville market,” Matthew Satnick, the Co-CEO and Chairman of Enstrucutre said

Matthew said this agreement will have an economic impact on the city.

“From the wages that are going to be generated on site but also the volume that comes through JAXPORT,” Matthew said. “We are investing real dollars in the infrastructure here with the thought process of building on the long term.”

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and City Council President Ron Salem were also at the board meeting.

“Today’s agreement is both a win for the port and our community,” said Mayor Deegan at the board meeting Monday.

