‘We should never accept that violence:’ Community comes together to honor victims of Dollar General shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday marks one year since the racially motivated mass shooting where three people were murdered. Sunday, there was a memorial ceremony at the Kings Road Memorial Park to honor those lives that were lost.

Jerrald Gallion, Angela Carr, and “AJ” Laguerre Jr. were honored through a new memorial marker and a soil collection.

Jacksonvile City Council members, the group 904ward, and other organizations came together to put on this memorial service and dozens came out to support

Councilwoman Pittman says this tragedy needs more than just remembering and focusing on the policy we need to ensure this doesn’t happen again

“The tragedy that happened was unacceptable and we should never accept that violence, the hurt and the tragedy the trauma which we all have felt,” Pittman said.

