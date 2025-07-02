‘We want something done,’ Local fishermen reeling over ‘lack’ of upkeep to George Crady Fishing Pier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group of local fishermen is reeling over what they call a lack of upkeep on the Duval County side of the George Crady Bridge Fishing Pier State Park.

The Duval County side of the old bridge is inaccessible to fishermen. Residents tell Action News Jax they are worried that the lack of upkeep could force the state to close the entire bridge for good.

“They’ve been giving us band aids for 24 years. Whenever we complain about something being taken away. We don’t want anymore band aids, we want something done,” said fisherman Leatrice Bell.

Fishermen in Jacksonville’s Northside want answers about why the George Crady Bridge Fishing Pier State Park isn’t being properly maintained.

Action News Jax confirmed with Mayor Deegan’s office that the state park is owned and maintained by Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection through a four-party agreement with FDEP, FDOT, the City of Jacksonville, and Nassau County.

The mayor’s office also confirmed that the city pays FDEP $35,000 a year for maintenance and upkeep. Leatrice Bell has fished from the bridge-turned-pier for decades. She says she hasn’t seen it properly maintained in years.

“We have nothing to show for the money that taxpayers have been paying for 24 years. We’d like to know what you did with those monies,” said Bell.

George Crady is a former state representative. The bridge is named after him in his honor. Now at 94 years old, he says he doesn’t want to see it fall into such disrepair that it can no longer be used.

“It’s a real jewel, I think in Northeast Florida,” said Crady. “And it gives the people a place to fish and a very good place to fish, too.”

Jacksonville City Councilman Mike Gay represents Jacksonville’s Northside. He says he’s been made aware of the fishermen’s frustrations.

“Now that it’s been brought to my attention, I’m going to do the legwork to find out what we need to do to get the answers,” said Councilman Gay.

