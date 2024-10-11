Weather turns cooler with much needed sunshine

It’s a comfortable start this morning, especially inland with temps down in the 50s

Today’s still breezy, but daytime highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s

Jackets may come in handy this evening for Friday Night Football

This weekend will be sunny & mild with cool mornings down in the 50s in Jacksonville

All stays sunny next week

Temps warm up through Monday, then a cold front tamps us down just a bit

A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the coast of NE FL, the St. Johns River and its tributaries

is in effect for the coast of NE FL, the St. Johns River and its tributaries Tidal flooding is possible today at times of high tide (generally between 3-4 PM along the coast)

The coast of Glynn/Camden Counties are under a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY, flooding does not look as problematic along the SE GA coast

flooding does not look as problematic along the SE GA coast The St. Johns River will be at risk for flooding basically until further notice

Jacksonville, Fla. — TROPICS

Milton is gone but not forgotten

Tropical Storm Leslie is spinning in the middle of nowhere. Leslie’s not a problem

A tropical wave in the East Atlantic may try to develop into a depression, but it appears any development would be short-lived

Next named storm is “Nadine”

Hurricane season lasts until NOV. 30

TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High: 76

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, A Touch Cool! Low: 56

SAT: Partly Sunny. 56/78

SUN: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 58/82

MON: Mostly Sunny. 56/84

TUE: Partly Sunny. 60/78

WED: Partly Cloudy. 54/75

THU: Mostly Sunny. 52/75

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.