JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the expected widespread and long-duration rain, according to the First Alert Weather Team.

The rain will be beneficial, and there is not a flooding or severe weather threat.

Rain, heavy at times, will impact parts of the morning, mid-day, and afternoon commutes.

Rain totals will range from approximately 0.50″ to 1,50″.

Temperatures will be chilly all day—in the 50s.

Rain gradually comes to an end Wednesday evening with much colder temperatures through the remainder of the week.

