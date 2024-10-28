Week starts off cooler, breezy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the 60s/70s.

Partly cloudy skies today with winds off the Atlantic at 10-15 mph

Gusts will be 20 + especially at the coast

A high rip current risk at local beaches this week

Isolated shower is possible, though it will be mainly dry in most neighborhoods

Back to the lower 80s tomorrow with a few showers possible

Generally dry on Wednesday with an isolated shower

TROPICS:

No active storms.

Watching the Caribbean for the potential for an area of low pressure to form late this week or into the weekend.

The next name is Patty.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and cooler, isolated coastal shower. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: A few clouds. LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 64/81

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 65/81

HALLOWEEN: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 65/80

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 62/81

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 64/80

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 65/80

