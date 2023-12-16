Weekend storm looking to upend last minute holiday shopping, and the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This is a big weekend for two reasons; we have a Sunday night home game and it’s one of the last weekends to do holiday shopping before Christmas.

The folks running the shop at the Everbank Stadium said they are locking things down to prepare for the storm. And one Jacksonville resident says she is getting her holiday shopping done early.

“Cookie” Marble said she is keeping a close eye on the weather and hunkering down this weekend.

“I bought my last gifts this morning,” Marble said. “And I’m doing my last grocery shopping now. I always pay attention to the weather, because I don’t like to go out in bad weather. It’s just not good sense.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather team says to expect heavy rain and high winds with up to 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts, Saturday night into Sunday morning. There will still be gusty winds up to 25 miles per hour during Sunday’s prime-time game. Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says the core of the storm should be moving away by the time the jags play at 8:20 p.m.

“I think we’ve got a lot of practice with how to handle storms,” ASM Global General manager, Mike Kenny said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

ASM Global oversees stadium preparations, and Kenny says he’s not too concerned about the weather. But they are still taking precautions.

“We’re taking down things that you know, we consider sort of wind sails - tents, bike rack covers, things like that,” Kenny said. “We’ll take those off and down now.”

The Jaguars spokesperson tells me they are nearly sold out. This is the Jags first Sunday night football game since 2008, and the spokesperson says despite the weather event, this key division matchup is generating a lot of excitement.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.