Welaka community grieving with family of 4-year-old boy found dead in St. Johns River

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A sad update tonight -- the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the 4-year-old boy reported missing earlier today, was found dead in the St. Johns River.

Officials say Mason Newstead was autistic and nonverbal and he had wandered away from his home.

An intense search began around 12:45 P.M. when little Mason was reported missing.

“Everyone is concerned and we’re just coming together as a community like we always do, and it’s so unfortunate,” neighbor and Welaka council member Kimberly Dugger said.

After more than four hours of searching, the Putnam Sheriff’s Office said around 5:20 P.M., dive units recovered Mason’s body near the shore by his home off Front Street.

“We were praying for a better outcome, but we just have to accept what we have to accept,” neighbor and Welaka council member Kathy Washington said. “We do want them know they’re not alone; we’re crying with them,”

Many in the community say they had known little Mason to be a fun and active kid – and would see him play at the park with his mom.

“I’ve seen the kid every morning getting on and off the school bus and the evenings, he seemed so full of life,” neighbor Derick Miller said.

The entire community came together to help search for the child.

“Throughout the day – the afternoon, we’ve been bringing water, we’ve been bringing food from where people have donated,” neighbor and Welaka council member Kathy Washington said.

Multiple agencies helped search for little Mason including Florida Fish and Wildlife, the Clay, St. Johns, and Flagler Sheriff’s Office.

But Putnam deputy chief Colonel Joseph Wells said the neighbors ultimately provided investigators with the key clues.

“The ring camera evidence indicated he was headed towards the water sometime shortly after he went missing,” Colonel Wells said.

Now, family members and an entire community are grieving.

“We’re just going to be praying for peace to surround the family, and the members, and the friends,” Washington said. “This has affected the whole town, and we will definitely be there for the family.”

Investigators say no foul play is suspected at this time.

“At this point, there has been absolutely zero indication of any type of neglect or criminal activity here,” Colonel Wells said.

The Welaka Police Department will take over the investigation.

