‘We’re preparing for a rainy day:’ Finance Committee slashes more than $40 million from Mayor’s proposed budget in first meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s City Council Finance Committee broke out the shears Thursday, slashing tens of millions of dollars from Mayor Donna Deegan’s proposed budget.

Council members argued they are attempting to reduce reserve spending as much as possible.

The Council Finance Committee wasted no time trimming the fat off Mayor Donna Deegan’s proposed $1.92 billion budget during its first budget review meeting.

One after another, committee members voted in favor of putting spending items on hold, or outright cutting them, in an effort to reduce the mayor’s proposed $47 million of reserve spending.

Deegan wants to spend a chunk of the city’s $345 million operational reserve fund on several one-time projects.

By the time the Finance Committee wrapped up its work Thursday afternoon, the reserve spending had been reduced to just $5.4 million.

Items on the chopping block included half a million for the Jacksonville Symphony, $10 million for an affordable housing loan, and $19 million for economic development projects.

$10 million was also pulled from police and fire salary increases to reflect new cost projections.

Past Finance Chair Nick Howland (R-Group 2 At-Large) argued with the city potentially starting down budget shortfalls exceeding $100 million by 2028, the city needs to save money where it can now.

“We’re preparing for a rainy day, and that is what we need to do be responsible with taxpayer dollars,” Howland said.

Upstairs, Mayor Deegan characterized the cuts as ‘politically motivated,’ not ‘fiscally responsible’.

She noted reserves would be well above the recommended level even with her proposed spending and the city just earned an AA+ credit rating.

“It’s like starving your family so that you can keep more money in the bank than you really need,” said Deegan.

She took particular issue with the decision to slash the affordable housing loan, arguing it would have led to a $120 million return on investment.

“If we do things the way we’ve always done them we are going to have results that are the results we’ve always had and that is we’re not ever gonna realize the potential of this city,” said Deegan.

Howland argued the affordable housing loan wasn’t fully fleshed out and could always be revived later on.

“Doesn’t mean affordable housing is not our priority. It just means that we didn’t think that plan was developed enough,” said Howland.

None of the actions taken Thursday are set in stone.

Projects officially cut, like the affordable housing loan, could be revived as bills and other items set aside, like the symphony funding and economic development projects, could be revived with a two-thirds vote of the council down the line.

“There are going to be puts and takes, absolutely, during this whole process,” said Howland. “But that’s our role as city council since we own the budget to determine what we think these precious taxpayer dollars should be invested in.”

