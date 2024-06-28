West Augustine voted as the recommended site for statewide black history museum

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — After a year of debating the location for the new home of a statewide black history museum, a site was selected during a special task force meeting Friday.

The Florida Museum Task Force chose West Augustine as the recommended site for the new museum. Task Force Member Regina Philips said the next step is for this project to get passed by state legislature and signed by the governor.

“It is back in their court to decide whether they fund the feasibility study or fund the construction for this museum,” Philips said.

Members discussed that a feasibility study is necessary to help sustain this nonprofit museum.

“How many people do we have coming in per day? How many functions do we have to have per year? How many employees will have to be sustained? All of those things will be part of the feasibility study,” Phillips said.

They also mention the museum will be no smaller than 100,000 square feet.

Philips said there’s not a set price tag of how much this project will COST but says it could range from $100 million to $150 million.

Members also discussed what the museum’s subject matter will be.

“It will have performance art facilities, multi-function facilities, and a governing body,” according to Phillips.

The recommended site is a property owned by Florida Memorial University.

St. John’s County is not set in stone as the site for the new museum. It’s up to the Governor and State legislature to make the final discussion of the location and funding.

