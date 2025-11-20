West Jacksonville man shot multiple times

Jacksonville, FLA. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in the Woodstock area of West Jacksonville.

According to a JSO report, officers responded to Columbus Avenue around 2:50 this morning in reference to calls of gunfire. Officers found a man in his 30’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime scene detectives are processing the scene and canvassing for surveillance footage and witnesses. The report also states detectives could not speak to the victim because he was in surgery.

JSO is asking the community if it has any information on the incident. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You may remain anonymous by contacting First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1 866-845-TIPS.

