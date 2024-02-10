Local

Westbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge will be closed this weekend

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Mathews Bridge (Florida Department of Transportation)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As part of a rehabilitation project on the Mathews Bridge, a westbound directional closure of the bridge is planned this weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to FDOT, the westbound lanes of the bridge will close at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, and reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12. Westbound drivers will detour via the Hart Bridge during the directional closure. Both eastbound travel lanes will remain open to traffic.

For more information visit www.FL511.com

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Investigators will try to find out why a private jet crashed onto a Florida interstate and killed 2

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!