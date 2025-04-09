What could Tetairoa McMillan offer the Jaguars offense?

While the trenches have been of much discussion as of late, particularly when it comes to the utilization of the fifth overall selection, Tetairoa McMillan makes his case for why Jacksonville should use it on a receiver.

McMillan, standing 6-foot-4, 219 pounds, brings impressive size and imposing physicality to the position. At Arizona, McMillan used both these traits en route to 84 receptions for 1319 yards and eight touchdowns. His 1319 yards were second among FBS receivers.

As one might assume given his size, McMillan isn’t the shiftiest guy in the world. He played just 21.6% of his snaps from the slot and his 5.1 average yards after the catch ranked fairly mediocrely, T-141st among 260 receivers.

McMillan is at his best when he’s able to weaponize his size and physicality. Among those 260 FBS receivers, McMillan caught 18 of his contested catch opportunities, tied for fifth most in the country. His 26 career touchdowns show just what sort of threat he is in the red zone as well.

Despite lacking the explosive ability to create yards after the catch, McMillan does force some missed tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, McMillan’s 29 missed tackles ranked tied for third among receivers.

At his size, McMillan can shed some tackles simply by being bigger than many of the opposing defensive backs. His size also helps him box out defenders at the catch point. McMillan ran a high rate of curls, digs, and slants, utilizing that size and his savvy route-running.

Despite his smooth route-running, McMillan will never be the separator many look for. He just isn’t the quickest or most explosive receiver and his drop rate is a bit concerning for a receiver with such impressive ball skills.

Nevertheless, for teams looking for an outside receiver with impressive size and the ability to play the ball in the air, McMillan is that guy and can offer offenses a lot. He’s a smooth operator and can be an asset as a run-blocker as well.

For the Jaguars, he’d pair nicely with Brian Thomas Jr who’s developed into one of the league’s best separators. It would be interesting to see the Jaguars add the yin to Thomas Jr’s yang with a true red zone, jump ball threat in McMillan. Trevor Lawrence would finally have the receiving corps many have longed for

