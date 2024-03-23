Local

What do you want to see?: Clay County asks for input on parks

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Clay County Parks Survey Clay County wants to hear your ideas (Credit: Clay County Parks and Recreation)

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Green Cove Springs, Fla. — Clay County Parks and Recreation wants to hear your ideas on park improvements.

It’s inviting all Clay County residents to take a quick survey about amenities, programs and services.

It’s looking for feedback on how it can improve.

You can weigh in by clicking here.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: New Jacksonville alcohol ordinance has mixed reactions from public

Read: Jax River Jams returns to the riverfront

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!