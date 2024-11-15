‘What I did?’ Body cam video shows man in green Dodge Charger ramming deputy car, 2 other cars

A man rammed a deputy’s car and two other cars as he attempted to get away from St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputies who were questioning him in a parking lot at the Durbin Park shopping plaza.

It was all captured on SJSO body and dash cam video during the October 21 arrest of 33-year-old Devon Spencer, which SJSO released Friday in a Facebook post.

Deputies were first called there that day about possible shoplifting at Ulta on Durbin Pavilion Drive.

They were told that a person in a green Dodge Charger was asked to leave the Ulta.

Video shows Spencer denying that he was there, and that he had been waiting for his girlfriend, who he said was shopping in Burlington.

Deputies asked Spencer to get out of the car and he refused, pulling forward and hitting an SJSO car, then backed up and scraped against two other cars before leaving the parking lot.

SJSO pursued Spencer’s Dodge Charger and was able to stop it with a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver.

“Deputies witnessed Spencer throw two firearms from the vehicle,” the Facebook post said. “Both firearms were loaded, and one was reported stolen out of Clay County.”

Inside the car, investigators found “small plastic baggies containing presumably fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine, and meth inside the vehicle,” the post said.

While he was being handcuffed, Spencer could be heard saying on the video, “What I did?”

Spencer was taken into custody on the following charges:

Fleeing and eluding

Tampering with evidence

Felony criminal mischief

Possession of meth

Criminal mischief

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription

Possession of cocaine

Possession of fentanyl

Possession of marijuana

Driving with a suspended license

Devon Spencer Devon Spencer (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

Spencer is due in court again on Dec. 3.

