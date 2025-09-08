What is a King Tide? Here are the factors that lead to nuisance tidal flooding in the fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s that time of year -- higher than average tides called King Tides.

During the fall, the moon is at its closest point to the Earth, which enhances our tides in September, October, and November.

The tides are highest during the full moon (now) and new moon phases, which occur twice each month.

When winds blow off the Atlantic, as is the pattern this week, those tides can become even higher.

So, some nuisance-type flooding and ponding of water can be expected much of this week along the coast, intracoastal, and the St. Johns River and its tributaries.

Bands of heavy rain through Tuesday will add to the flooding at times. Conditions will gradually improve with lower tides, diminishing winds, and little or no rain by late this week.

Plan on an increase again with higher than average tides in about 2 weeks during the new moon phase.

