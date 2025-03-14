What Patrick Mekari brings to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars GM James Gladstone went hard in the paint when it came to the offensive line on the first day of Free Agency. The Jaguars are set to sign three linemen, Robert Hainsey, Chuma Edoga, and Patrick Mekari. It’s Patrick Mekari who we will be discussing today.

Mekari comes to Jacksonville from Baltimore, helping lead one of the NFL’s best lines and its deadliest rushing attack. While Squon Barkely led the NFL in rushing as a player, it was the Ravens who did so as a team, rushing for 3,189 yards.

Mekari was a big part of that and has been. The Ravens have put a lot on the shoulders of Patrick Mekari, who’s played at least 650 career snaps at four of the five offensive line positions. Ironically, he’s played the least amount of snaps at the position he likely slots into in Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

It certainly helps to have Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson behind center, however, the Ravens’ offensive line ranked first in yards before contact per attempt at 2.27 yards. Compare that to the Jaguars’ 32nd ranked offensive line at just 0.90 yards, according to NextGenStats, and it’s already easy to see why the Ravens were so much better at running the ball.

When looking at Patrick Mekari in isolation, there’s a lot to like outside of his versatility. In 2024, Mekari’s 95% pass-block win rate ranked 18th among all interior linemen according to ESPN analytics. That means a lot as Mekari will likely be replacing Brandon Scherff who has been one of the NFL’s best pass-blocking guards over the course of his career.

The Jaguars will be looking to Mekari to give them more in the run-game, however, as Scherff and company struggled mightily last season. Speaking of running the ball, Mekari’s 1.3% ‘Blown Run-Block Rate’ from Sports Info Solutions was seventh best among all left guards with 300 or more run-block snaps.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

To no one’s surprise, the Ravens had several names top out in offensive line metrics. Some cause for concern, Mekari 13 penalty flags led all guards this past season. The 13 penalties included seven holding calls, three ineligible man down fields, one false start, one unsportsmanlike conduct, and one illegal formation.

Mekari is just 27 years old, however, his experience playing across the line indicates Mekari is a much more seasoned player than many his age. Finally, he looks to have a home at right guard in Jacksonville where Mekari can hone his craft and become comfortable for the first time in his career.

With the addition of Robert Hainsey who figures to start next door to him at center, the Jaguars and their interior should look much different in 2025. These two could be the catalyst for a much improved rushing attack next season

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.