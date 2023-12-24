The Wheel of Fortune LIVE! is coming to Jacksonville live

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The theatrical experience, Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, which is presented by the FSCJ Artist Series and the Florida Theatre is coming to the Jacksonville Center of Performing Arts.

It will be one show only on Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

The live stage show will be produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA. This is the only way fans can experience ‘America’s Game’ in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios.

Read: Green Cove Springs gets awarded for excellence in planning and growth management

Fans will have access and chances to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! Guests are randomly selected to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself.

Contestants will have the chance to call consonants, buy vowels, and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash. Everyone gets in on the fun and a chance to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! because there are audience games too!

Read: Powerball: Jackpot rises to $638 million for Christmas drawing

Bob Goen is the host for this engagement of Wheel of Fortune LIVE! Bob is well known for hosting multiple game shows, including Home Shopping Game, The Hollywood Game, and That’s the Question.

Get tickets at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Laura Lynch, founding member of Dixie Chicks, dies at 65 after car crash

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.