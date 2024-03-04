Where registered Republicans can go for early voting in PPP Election in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting for the Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) Election begins this Fri., March 8.

The Clay County Supervisor of Elections said beginning March 8 through March 16 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., daily, the following locations will be open for registered Republican voters.

• Eagle Landing Residents Club, 3975 Eagle Landing Pkwy, Orange Park, FL 32065

• Fleming Island Library, 1895 Town Center Blvd, Fleming Island, FL 32003

• Keystone Heights City Hall, 555 S. Lawrence Blvd, Keystone Heights, FL 32656

• Middleburg Civic Center, 2102 Palmetto St, Middleburg, FL 32068

• Orange Park Library, 2054 Plainfield Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073

• Supervisor of Elections Office, 500 N. Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

• Thrasher-Horne Conference Center, 283 College Dr, Orange Park, FL 32065

Secure Ballot Intake Stations are available at all seven locations, but only during Early Voting days and times. There is also Secure Ballot Intake Station available inside the lobby of the Elections Office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Vote by Mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Election Day for the PPP is Tue., March 19, 2024. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For more voter information in Clay County, visit www.ClayElections.gov. Early voting information can be found at EarlyVoteClay.gov.

