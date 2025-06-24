Which Jaguars franchise records could be broken this season?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have some players closing in on franchise milestones while others have pretty decent odds to set some single-season records. Let’s look at four Jaguars records set to be broken in 2025.

Trevor Lawrence: Single-Season Passing Record

Trevor Lawrence is quietly climbing up the Jaguars passing leaderboard. Lawrence needs just 2,189 passing yards in 2025 to pass David Garrard for third in franchise history. He’s just 21 passing touchdowns from third place in touchdowns as well. The record to watch out for, however, is Blake Bortles’ single-season passing record of 4,428 yards. The Jaguars have just four seasons of 4,000 or more yards passing yet half of those belong to Lawrence. With Brian Thomas Jr and Travis Hunter locked and loaded, Bortles’ record is in real danger this season.

Travis Etienne: Third All-Time in Career Rushing Yards

Speaking of quietly climbing up leaderboards, Travis Etiene is just 261 rushing yards shy of passing James Stewart to become third in career rushing yards for the franchise. Injuries have plagued Etienne’s, causing the young back to either miss time or play injured and it’s made difficult. If Etienne had been able to play his rookie season, he might be pushing 4,000 career yards. Between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, just two running backs totaled 1400 or more scrimmage yards: Christian McCaffrey and Travis Etienne. I don’t expect that sort of production this year from Etienne but the 261 rushing yards should come easy.

Josh Hines-Allen: All-Time Franchise Career Sack

Maybe the easiest and obvious record set to be broken this season, Josh Hines-Allen needs just 2.5 sacks to become the Jaguars’ all-time sack leader, passing Tony Brackens (55.0). The scary part is that Hines-Allen is just 27 years old as of me writing this. He turns 28 in just a couple weeks. This one likely happens during the early part of the season, however, it’s also important to keep in mind that a third double-digit sack season from either Hines-Allen or Travon Walker would be the most in Jaguars history. A third from Walker would be three double-digit sacks in a row.

Cam Little: Single-Season 50+ Yard Field Goals

For those who may not know, Cam Little currently has the Jaguars’ franchise record for highest career Field Goal %. He’s only played one season, however, that’s quite something for the young rookie who nailed 93.1% of his kicks last season. In his rookie season, Little tied the franchise record for longest kick (59 yards), showing off his impressive leg totaling five kicks of 50 yards or more. It begs the question, is Jason Meyers seven 50+ yard field goals in a single season in jeopardy? It’s easy to assume the Jaguars’ offense will enter scoring range far more often this season. That record might just be his

