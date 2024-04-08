Win up to $10 million with new Florida Lottery Scratch-Off game, Gold Rush Legacy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery has rolled out a new $20 Scratch-Off game that offers four top prizes of $10 million.

Gold Rush Legacy features more than 19.7 million winning tickets and over $894 million in total cash prizes. Twenty of those prizes also contain $1 million in winnings.

The lottery also debuts three additional Scratch-Offs that range in price from $1 to $5. These include the following:

Loteria Grande - $5 Scratch-Off for a chance to win $1 million instantly. More than $62.1 million in total cash prizes including six top prizes of $1 million. Overall odds are 1-in-3.97.

Win Win Win - $2 thrilling Scratch-Off game offering more than 3.1 million winning tickets, including eight top prizes of $50,000. Overall odds to win are 1-in-4.36.

Double it! - This $1 Scratch-Off game offers players to with up to $5,000 instantly. Overall odds are 1-in-4.98 to win.

