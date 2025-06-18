Winn-Dixie donates $100K to Boys & Girls Clubs to fight summer hunger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Winn-Dixie is donating $100,000 to five Boys & Girls Clubs across the Southeast to help fight food insecurity this summer.

Each club will receive $20,000 through the Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation.

Half will go toward food donations, and the other half will support club programs.

The donation helps cover meals for kids who rely on school lunches during the year but lose access when school is out.

The five clubs receiving support are in Central Florida, Greater Tampa Bay, Metro Louisiana, Northeast Florida, and Palm Beach County.

Winn-Dixie employees will also help by delivering food, packing meals, and spending time with the kids.

Winn-Dixie says this donation shows its commitment to helping local families and making a difference in the communities it serves.

