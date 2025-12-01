Winn-Dixie holding “Taste of the Holidays” event at Northeast Florida stores

Popular grocery chain Winn-Dixie is hosting a holiday celebration this weekend at several of its Northeast Florida locations. The “Taste of the Holidays” event will feature samples of Winn-Dixie’s products and holiday favorites. Customers can try various food and drink samples, including Know & Love wine, eggnog, and desserts.

The event takes place at the following locations:

Thursday, December 4, 3–7 p.m.

11380 Beach Blvd., Suite 6, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Friday, December 5: 3–7 p.m.

10915-122 Baymeadows Road, #12, Jacksonville, FL 32256

12333 Sago Ave. W., Jacksonville, FL 32218

999 University Blvd. N., Jacksonville, FL 32211

5210 Norwood Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208

5647 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32244

7921 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221

1520 W. University Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32217

5207 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205

11700 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223

1339 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32065

290 Solana Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

3551 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd., St. Augustine, FL 32084

Saturday, December 6: 12–4 p.m.

8560 Argyle Forest Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32244

1900-1 Park Ave., Orange Park, FL 32073

2851 Henley Road, Suite 200, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

1010 Ponce De Leon Blvd. S., St. Augustine, FL 32084

3905 A1A S., St. Augustine, FL 32080

The popular grocer also announced that customers can receive 600 reward points when they purchase a bottle of La Marca Prosecco.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group