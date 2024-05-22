Winner of 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island is teacher from New York

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The 2024 HGTV Dream Home winner on Anastasia Island has been revealed.

Marie Fratta, a teacher from Hawthorne, New York, was announced Wednesday on HGTV’s social media channels as the home’s winner in a video showing her being surprised with all of the prizes.

Surprising the Winner of HGTV Dream Home 2024 IT'S TIME!! The lucky 🎉 winner 🎉 of the $2.2M HGTV Dream Home 2024 sweepstakes on Anastasia Island, FL is ... hg.tv/3KcPv92 Not you? 😭 No worries! Enter for your chance to win our current home giveaway, HGTV Smart Home 2024 in Atlanta, GA (a $1M grand prize) today! >> hg.tv/4auZYHI No purchase necessary. Ends 6/10. See hg.tv/SH24 for complete rules. Posted by HGTV on Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Fratta also won a $100,000 check and a Mercedez-Benz E Class Sedan.

The win seemed to be a family effort, as Fratta was encouraged to enter the contest by her middle daughter, HGTV said on its website.

Fratta’s oldest daughter is already living on Florida’s East Coast, so they thought nabbing the home would be a good way to bring the family together.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Action News Jax first told you about the home in November just before the contest went live in December.

We also told you in February that the home was still awaiting final approval from city leaders.

It was still an issue in March, when the city brought up concerns about the home’s pool and pool deck. In April, the home was finally approved.

HGTV previously said if the winner of the Dream Home didn’t want it, there’s a $650,000 cash option, instead.

PHOTOS: Here’s the HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 2024 HGTV Dream Home Here's the 2024 HGTV Dream Home on Anastasia Island (HGTV)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.