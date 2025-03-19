Local

Winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold in Middleburg

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Fantasy 5 logo A winning ticket worth more than $100K was sold in Palm Bay, Florida Lottery officials said. (Florida Lottery)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Fantasy 5 lottery ticket was sold in Middleburg for a piece of the winnings in the March 19 evening draw. The ticket was sold at Latitude Ventures JV, 820 Canaveral Trace. Two other winners were sold in Kissimmee and Miami.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The winning numbers were 3-16-20-23-26. The three winners will receive $37,619.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!