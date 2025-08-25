Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Fernandina Beach, Florida Lottery says

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth thousands of dollars was sold in Fernandina Beach on Saturday.

The Florida Lottery said it was one of five tickets that matched the numbers in the evening draw.

Each ticket won $24,418.51. The winning numbers were 1-15-25-28-36.

The Fernandina Beach ticket was a quick pick sold at the Circle K located at 1982 South 8th Street.

Other winning tickets were sold in Panama City Beach, Deltona, Miami, and Dunedin.

