Local

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket with $63K prize sold at Jacksonville Publix

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in Jacksonville on Friday, the Florida Lottery said.

The winning ticket, which had a prize of $63,774.75, was sold at Publix at 2875 University Boulevard West.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The winning numbers, which were 1-8-16-21-35, came from the evening draw.

Another winning ticket, which had the same numbers and will receive the same prize, was sold in Lakeland.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!