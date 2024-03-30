Local

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket work about $60K sold at Jacksonville gas station

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville gas station sold a winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth almost $60,000.

The lucky winner got a free ticket from the Raceway at 7304 Lem Turner Rd. and won a total of $59,422.35.

The ticket won the midday draw on March 29 with the numbers 8-17-18-22-33.

The next Fantasy 5 midday draw will be at 1:05 p.m. on March 30.

