Winning lottery ticket sold at Jacksonville store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 Florida Lottery ticket was sold at a Jacksonville store. The winner hit all five numbers in Monday night’s Evening Draw and will pocket $55,921.

The winning ticket was sold at Rubana Express, 7612 103rd St., Jacksonville. Another winning ticket was sold in Lauderhill.

The winning numbers were 7-14-19-20-36.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.