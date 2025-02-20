Local

Winning lottery ticket sold at Nassau County Publix

Fantasy 5 logo A winning ticket worth more than $100K was sold in Palm Bay, Florida Lottery officials said. (Florida Lottery)

YULEE, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket was sold Wednesday at Publix, 463855 State Road 200, Yulee. The lucky winner hit the midday draw along with another winner who bought a ticket at a Riverview, Fla. Publix.

The winning numbers were 1-17-21-30-35. The two winners will each pocket $27,293.

