Winning lottery ticket sold at Nassau County Publix

YULEE, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket was sold Wednesday at Publix, 463855 State Road 200, Yulee. The lucky winner hit the midday draw along with another winner who bought a ticket at a Riverview, Fla. Publix.

The winning numbers were 1-17-21-30-35. The two winners will each pocket $27,293.

