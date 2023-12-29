With the oncoming freeze, Sulzbacher is offering Cold Night Shelter for those in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the onset of frost and freeze warning for this weekend, Sulzbacher will provide Cold Night Shelter for the areas homeless and in need.

In addition to housing over 500 people at both the Downtown Campus and Sulzbacher Village, temporary sleeping areas in dining rooms and library areas will all be open for people in need of shelter beginning friday night, December 29, 2023, through Sunday morning, December 31.

The Community can seek Shelter from the cold at the following Sulzbacher locations:

Women and Families - Sulzbacher Village at 5455 Springfield Blvd.

Men - Sulzbacher’s Downtown Campus at 611 East Adams St.

